ExpandAutoplayImage 1 of 8A UAV is seen on display at the FEIDEF fair in Madrid, Spain, on May 17, 2023. (Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images) Share:More In FEINDEFPentagon seeks approval to fund NATO defense technology acceleratorThe program was created in 2022 to support cooperation among allied nations on emerging technology challenges.Fur-midable: US Air Force pairs Angry Kitten jammer with Reaper droneAngry Kitten’s name is a brew of inside joke and design goals, and is a departure from the typically terrifying military moniker, like Hellfire or Stryker.Space Force may seek new bidders for future deep-space radarsThe service wants to see if any companies besides Northrop Grumman can meet its schedule for future phases of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability.Airbus tees up new surveillance drone with ‘Made in Spain’ tackThe vendor has marketed the envisioned drone as a suitable option for low-budget air forces seeking advanced capabilities.Lawmakers seek special focus on autonomy within Pentagon’s AI office"If we’re going to have unity of purpose, it needs to be in a single place," said Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., a member of the House Armed Services Committee.