LONDON — With the recent Raytheon-Lockheed Javelin firing from an unmanned ground vehicle on U.S. soil and the proliferation of more armed ground robots at recent defense trade shows indicate the U.S. military as well as its allies and partners are warming to the idea of sending armed robots onto the battlefield — but not without limits.

Russia is already out there with armed drones on the battlefield, testing the capability in Syria, for instance, but the U.S. Army has been resistant to the idea of arming unmanned ground vehicles for years and hasn’t engaged in any development programs yet that would get to a fielding of an armed robot.

Russia confirms its armed robot tank was in Syria According to statements published today in Russia’s state-owned RIA Novosti, Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Borisov confirmed that the country tested its Uran-9 robots in Syria.

But as it looks at a fleet of robotic combat vehicles as part of its next-generation of modernized systems, the Army isn’t ignoring the utility of sending armed drones close in to the enemy instead of soldiers.

But it’s unlikely the robots would be autonomous but rather controlled remotely where a human is always in the loop.

In the case of the Raytheon-Lockheed system, it is remotely controlled, not autonomous.

“Autonomous weaponry is a bridge too far at the moment, but the flexibility to engage a target without exposing a vehicle to counter-fires is driving a lot of the armed unmanned systems and loitering munition concepts,” James Tinsley, a managing director at Avascent, told Defense News at DSEI, a trade show in London.

The comfort level with armed ground robots is apparent by the sheer number of systems on the showroom floor compared to recent years in the international trade show circuit.

Dirty work: Robots take on complex obstacles in US Army exercise Learning by doing, the Army is assessing how robots can be an asset on the battlefield.

Raytheon and Lockheed announced at DSEI that it had demonstrated at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, the ability to fire a Javelin anti-tank missile from an Estonian-built unmanned, tracked, ground vehicle using a Norwegian-manufactured remote weapons station.

The UGV — Titan — was developed by Qinetiq North America and Milrem Robotics, a company Raytheon selected while visiting a trade show in Paris the year prior.

And Milrem’s Themis system was all over the show with other defense contractors systems’ integrated onto the platform. It appeared, for instance at the Kongsberg booth with the company’s Protector remote weapon system.

And Kongsberg’s Protector — which makes firing a munition from a robot possible — was also featured on a number of systems including Qinetiq’s Titan UGV at its booth.

At the Milrem booth, Themis was sporting an FN Herstal remote weapon station.

Milrem is likely to target the U.S. Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle-Light effort that will look for a flexible platform to take on a number of payloads to carry out a variety of mission sets envisioned for a future fleet.

Qinetiq and Milrem had entered Titan in the Army’s Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) competition, but did not make it to the final round. The team has also demoed Titan with the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

On the larger size, German defense company Rheinmetall brought several variants of its Mission Master UGV to include a cargo and surveillance version — with little deployable Black Hornets integrated onto the front of the vehicle.

But its armed version stood out at the company’s booth, with two Thales-made rocket launchers that fit eight 70mm rockets each.

The armed system was qualified on a range in South Africa recently, Artem Azbukin, Rheinmetall’s project coordinator for electronic solutions in its Canada office, told Defense News.

The system is also capable and qualified to shoot guided missiles and can be mounted with 50mm weapon systems, Azbukin noted, and the company can install a 7.62 or .50 caliber machine gun or a 40mm grenade launcher.

The vehicle can also accommodate loitering munitions in a six-tube launcher. Loitering munitions were also spotted on several small, light combat vehicles and UGVs at DSEI.

The company plans to introduce Mission Master in the U.S. at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., next month and will participate in a series of trials with the U.S. Army next year, Azbukin added.

Eurosatory expo floor offers hope yet for teaming robots with manned vehicles Evidence at Eurosatory shows worldwide defense industry is beginning to grasp and get creative with concepts that team ground and aerial robots with manned systems.

The UGV has several different variants: cargo, surveillance, protection, rescue, communications relay, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear detection, and firefighting.

The vehicles have the capacity to run autonomously for eight hours, can travel 30km per hour and runs very quietly, Azbukin said.

For the U.S. market, Rheinmetall is anticipating an initial focus on the cargo capability of UGVs to help make soldiers more efficient with a goal of using the systems for the last mile of resupply.

The U.K. MOD is also planning to evaluate Rheinmetall’s vehicle next year following the U.S. activity.

The German army just finished trials of the vehicle last week and the Dutch army has also taken the vehicles for a spin. The Netherlands intend to buy a couple of units in order to develop concepts of operation, Azbukin said.

Poland will begin trials of the system next week, he added.