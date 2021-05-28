WASHINGTON ― The Senate confirmed Pentagon comptroller nominee Michael McCord by unanimous consent on Friday, the official expected to lead the department’s ongoing audit.

The Senate also confirmed Ronald Moultrie, who had a long career in the intelligence world, for the job of undersecretary for intelligence and security, the top civilian intel role at the Defense Department.

Both individuals cruised through their confirmation hearing earlier this month.

It’s the second stint as undersecretary of defense (comptroller) for McCord, who held the job from June 2014 until the end of the Obama administration, which concluded in January 2017.

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Kathleen Miller, a senior Army civilian, to serve as McCord’s deputy.

The comptroller serves as the chief financial officer for the Defense Department and oversees the more than $700 billion defense budget. It also comes with the responsibility of managing the department’s annual audit, an effort that began under McCord’s successor, David Norquist.

McCord, who also spent time as the deputy comptroller, was part of Biden’s transition landing team at the department. Since leaving government, he has held a number of different roles, including as director for civil-military programs at the Stennis Center for Public Service and on the board of trustees for the Aerospace Corporation.

McCord and Moultrie are the latest Pentagon nominees to advance as the Senate Armed Services Committee prioritizes confirmations this summer. On Thursday, the Senate confirmed new Army Secretary Christine Wormuth by unanimous consent.