WASHINGTON ― Two Democratic lawmakers are introducing legislation to kill the nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missile set to begin development next year and its associated warhead.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a lead appropriator, and House Seapower Subcommittee Chairman Joe Courtney, of Connecticut, planned Thursday to unveil the bill, a copy of which was obtained by Defense News. It’s the latest sign of pressure on President Joe Biden to scale back nuclear plans formed under the Trump administration.

The bill would prohibit research and development, production, and deployment of the missile, known as the SLCM-N, arguing that the Obama administration found a similar weapon, the TLAM-N, redundant and retired it. The lawmakers say the cost of the SLCM-N would top the Congressional Budget Office estimate of $9 billion.

In a statement, Courtney said that installing nuclear warheads on Virginia-class attack subs would sap resources from growing the fleet and distract from the core mission of attack submarines with ship-killing, conventional Tomahawk missiles in the Pacific and European theaters.

“This legislation is a common-sense bill that will stop the hemorrhaging of precious Navy dollars for a wasteful program that Congress barely debated.” he said.

The Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture review revived the weapon to bolster nuclear deterrence against Russia and China. Officials launched an analysis of alternatives to develop the weapon and hoped last year to begin a formal program of record in the fiscal 2022 budget request.

DoD seeks legislative help for ICBM replacement construction costs The Pentagon wants to condense management of military construction contracts for the almost 500 different facilities that need upgrades for the GBSD program.

Conservatives are likely to push back in support of the program and other nuclear weapons spending, as the Heritage Foundation’s Frederico Bartels argued in a policy paper Tuesday in favor of robustly funding nuclear modernization programs, and advancing the SLCM-N.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“As the strategic environment is projected to worsen, it is critical that Congress avoid dilatory maneuvers in the form of further analysis, and instead support initial research and development for a SLCM-N,” the paper reads.

Separately on Tuesday, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called on Biden to cancel the program as well as the submarine-launched, low-yield W76-2 warhead, fielded under Trump. They called on Biden in a letter to “pause further development of” the controversial, $100 billion Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program.

In September, the Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman the engineering, manufacturing and development contract for GBSD, which would eventually include more than 650 missiles and cost about $264 billion over the program’s life span. By 2029, GBSD will begin replacing the Minuteman III, which Pentagon officials say is too old for a life extension.

Markey and Khanna also urged Biden to adopt a “no first-use” doctrine for nuclear weapons, which Biden has previously said he would review.