WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon’s announcement that that U.S. forces conducted a deadly airstrike in Syria sparked complaints from some Democratic allies of President Joe Biden that he overreached, while key Republicans applauded the move.

The reactions came after the airstrike Thursday targeted facilities belonging to an Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, reportedly killing one fighter. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

The strike could be a test of whether Congress, which fought to reclaim its war making powers under President Donald Trump, will continue that fight under Biden. It’s also a sign of potential fault lines with progressives, who have been able to make inroads and sway Biden on some foreign policy matters, especially to rein in the military’s involvement in the Mideast.

“We need to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate,” Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said in a statement Friday. “The president should not be taking these actions without seeking explicit authorization instead of relying on broad, outdated. I spoke against endless war [under] Trump, and I will speak out against it when we have a Democratic President.”

Another lawmaker who’s led efforts to repeal the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called on the Biden administration to brief Congress on the strike and justify why did not first seek approval from the legislative branch.

“Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously,” he said.

The Biden administration in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist. Biden’s decision to attack in Syria did not appear to signal an intention to widen U.S. military involvement in the region but rather to demonstrate a will to defend U.S. troops in Iraq and send a message to Iran.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was “confident” the U.S. had hit back at the “the same Shia militants that conducted the strikes,” referring to a Feb. 15 rocket attack in northern Iraq that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition personnel.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. airstrikes send “an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel.” He said they “destroyed multiple facilities at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups.”

Lead Republicans and some of Biden’s Democratic allies, quickly praised the operation, saying it sent a strong message to Iran and could deter its proxies from future violent acts against American troops.

“Today’s airstrike demonstrates President Biden’s resolve to prevent Iran from targeting America’s personnel and allies with impunity,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. “It was a strong act that will surely send a message to Tehran that our country will not abide destabilizing actions from its forces or its proxies.”

While House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., both voiced support. Inhofe called them correct and proportionate, but Inhofe also threw in some barbed criticism of Biden’s efforts to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal.

“The fact that Iran chose to escalate shortly after the administration declared its desire to resume negotiations with Tehran has not gone unnoticed,” Inhofe said in a statement. “I hope the administration rethinks its current negotiating strategy with Iran and works with Congress on a bipartisan approach.”

Progressives and some of the antiwar groups they worked with to secure Biden’s commitment to end U.S. support for offensive military operations in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, expressed dismay Friday.

While the president has the right to defend our nation and our armed forces from imminent attack, the recent U.S. strikes in Syria were “unacceptable,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“I have inherent trust in the national security decision making of President Biden, and I know how seriously he takes Congress’s war making powers,” he said.

“But Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action.”