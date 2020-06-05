WASHINGTON — Capping of a tumultuous week of questions about civil-military affairs and the role of the U.S. military, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have turned down a request to testify in front of the House Armed Services Committee.

A House aide confirmed on background that the two men have “refused” to testify next week, as was requested by HASC Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., requested Tuesday. In addition, an informal briefing planned for today with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was cancelled by the DoD.

The House and Senate Armed Services Committees are the oversight committees for the military. A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the news, first reported by Politico.

The military is supposed to stay out of politics, but it keeps getting dragged in President Trump's enthusiastic support of sending troops in to tamp down on protests has put the Defense Department in an uncomfortable position.

Spurning Smith’s request may lead to complications down the road for the Pentagon’s budget request, with Democrats in Congress already gearing up to use the annual National Defense Authorization Act to put restraints on how the military can operate on civil territory. It also adds fuel to questions about the proper civil-military relationship and how the American military can and should be deployed on domestic soil.

“This is a terrible time for the leadership of DoD to look like they’re trying to evade accountability,” said Kori Schake, a former national security official in the George W. Bush administration who now heads the defense practice at the American Enterprise Institute.

“Both committed during their confirmation hearings they would appear when Congress called. They should be using every opportunity to explain their choices — and also to explain things many Americans don’t know, like the different roles the National Guard has from active duty troops,” Schake said. “The House should refuse to hold an NDAA vote until they do.”

Lawmakers have been critical that Esper and Milley were among aides who accompanied Trump just after peaceful demonstrators were gassed in front of the White House Monday night. After the protesters were cleared, Trump posed for a photograph with a Bible in front of nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was damaged by fire amid protests the night before.

Later that night, Esper and Milley, joined by Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, visited National Guard troops in D.C.

A low-flying U.S. Army Lakota helicopter was also deployed to disperse protesters in the unrest in Washington, D.C., which followed the killing of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was being arrested by police. During a White House call with state governors earlier in the day, Esper urged them to let National Guard forces “mass and dominate the battlespace” to dissipate the unrest.

In a Wednesday press conference — one that led to a conflict with the White House and has raised questions about Esper’s job security — the secretary announced an investigation into the use of the helicopter, apologized for the use of the term “battlespace” to describe American territory, and said he was against the idea of using active duty military forces against civilians.