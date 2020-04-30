WASHINGTON ― Because fewer than 20 firms sought to apply for $17 billion in federal loans for Defense Department suppliers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration is weighing how to broaden the eligibility requirements, a top Pentagon official said Thursday.

“The challenge is that this $17 billion worth of loans comes with some fairly invasive kind of riders, and I think companies have to think very carefully about whether that makes good business sense for them,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said at a Pentagon news conference.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is requiring public companies seeking a share of $17 billion in coronavirus-related relief offer an equity stake to the government.

“For public companies, it may not be as interesting as for private companies, so that’s one of the differentiators I see,” Lord said.

The loans were intended for companies operating top secret facilities and with DX-rated contracts, which means the Pentagon deems them of highest national priority.

“I am not sure that companies with DX-rated contracts are perhaps the ones that have the most critical needs. They have had a little less than 20 companies reach out to date,” Lord said.

The Treasury Department has been in consultation with the Pentagon, and it’s been open to ways the loan program could be expanded―potentially to firms the Pentagon designates, Lord said.

“So I’m hoping that early next week, between the Treasury Department and the Department of Defense, we can come back with a little bit more fidelity to the defense industrial base to better identify who might most benefit from this particular money,” Lord said.

