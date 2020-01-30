WASHINGTON ―The Democratic-led House passed legislation Thursday to repeal the 2002 war authorization for Iraq and to bar funding for military action in Iran, in an effort to reclaim Congress’s war powers amid hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

The action marks the third time in months that the House has passed language to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers with respect to Iran. But the plan still faces an uncertain future because of opposition from Senate Republicans and mixed messages from the Trump administration.

The White House initially issued a veto threat on the measures this week, but then Trump later offered room for Republicans to vote in favor, tweeting lawmakers should, “vote their HEART.” Twenty-seven Republicans voted for to block funding for military action against Iran in July, but only a handful joined Democrats this time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., urged the president to work with Congress to advance a deescalatory path forward―“smart, strong, and strategic action, not the administration’s reckless and rash policies.”

“There is no appetite for war in our country.” Pelosi said in a floor speech ahead of the vote. “We have to be very careful how we engage and protect the American people. This is not about understanding our responsibility and our strength, but as warriors, we need to be peacekeepers. All we’re saying is, let’s do this carefully and not in a way that escalates.”

But Republican leaders argued the legislation would embolden Iran and the Islamic State, and tie Trump’s hands in a dangerous fashion. The House Homeland Security Committee’s top Republican, Rep. Mike McCaul, was among Republicans who accused Democrats of avoiding hearings or a sincere conversation with Republicans about modernizing the authorization of the use of military force, or AUMF.

“We owe an updated AUMF to our soldiers who are in Iraq risking our lives for our security. We owe that to our partners and the American people," said McCaul, of Texas. A standalone AUMF repeal, "does not recognize the reality on the ground, that counterterrorism mission in Iraq is ongoing as we debate on the floor as we debate here today.”

Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, on Jan. 6. (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Democrats further irked Republicans by raising the two measures in a way that prohibited the Republican minority from a motion to recommit―a tool used at the last minute to try to amend a bill, which Republicans have used in recent months to force votes that have divided Democrats.

Since votes in July to add the measures to the 2020 defense policy bill, the language were dropped in negotiations with the Republican-led Senate. Since then, some Trump administration officials have used it to justify the U.S. strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, though others have cited Article II of the Constitution.

The House Armed Services Committee’s top Republican, Rep. Mac Thornberry, argued that under the legislation, the nation would not have been about to carry out the attack against Soleimani, who was planning an imminent attack, according to the president and some administration officials.

“Even if we had perfect intelligence that he was about to kill large numbers of Americans, we’d have to wait until they died first,” said Thornberry, of Texas.

In a closed-door briefing Tuesday on Iran, Democratic senators concerned about the legality of the hostilities said they were unable to obtain a commitment from State Department officials that the administration would come to Congress for permission to use further military force against Iran.

“It is my sense the administration feels that they have no obligation to come to Congress to declare war, period, that they have all the authorities they need, and that’s pretty shocking to me,” the Senate Foreign Relations Committee 's top Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez, of New Jersey, said Tuesday.

The House previously passed the repeal the 2002 authorization of the use of military force, or AUMF, authored by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and the separate measure from Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and cosponsored by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, would prohibit funding for offensive attacks against or in Iran without congressional approval.

To Gaetz cast his “yes” vote as an accurate reflection Trump’s “America first” policies and aversion to costly wars.

“Instead of wasting our blood and treasure bombing and rebuilding Iraq, let’s rebuild our own great nation. Let’s secure the border with Mexico before we send the next soldier, sailor, airman or Marine to secure Iraq’s border with Iran,” Gaetz said. “Keeping U.S. forces in Iraq is not what President Trump wants, it’s not what the American people want, it’s not what the Iraq parliament wants.”

Khanna, ahead of the vote, defended his legislation as doing nothing to restrict the commander in chief to protect American interests or allies.