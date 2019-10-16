WASHINGTON — The White House has ordered the Defense Department to not comply with a subpoena for documents related to an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to the House’s lead investigator of the probe.

In response, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the White House decision means “the case for obstruction of Congress continues to build.”

Schiff also said Defense Secretary Mark Esper told investigators Sunday that he would comply with a subpoena request, only to be “countermanded” by a higher authority.

Trump has said that without a vote, the ongoing impeachment inquiry is “illegitimate.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday that she’s not going to call for a formal House vote on impeachment.