WASHINGTON―The Democratic-led House Armed Services Committee’s draft defense policy bill released Monday would bar a new low-yield nuclear warhead from being deployed, teeing up a partisan fight over America’s nuclear arsenal.

The Trump administration proposed the low-yield warhead, a modified Trident II D5 ballistic missile, or W76-2, and the weapon was expected to be shipped to the Navy this fall. Before the GOP lost control of the House last year, it won a party-line vote that would have restricted funding for the W76-2’s development; $65 million in 2019.

The move comes as Trump administration officials have suggested they believe Russia has restarted very low-yield nuclear tests.

A skeptic of the arsenal’s size and cost, committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., is expected to offer still more restrictive language in the days ahead. Meanwhile, the top Republican on the committee, Rep. Mac Thornberry, and Strategic Forces sub-panel, Rep. Mike Turner, ripped into the draft language offered Monday.

“This is a partisan and irresponsible subcommittee mark that makes us less safe, hinders our ability to defend ourselves, weakens our ability to deter our adversaries, and therefore enables them to challenge us,” the lawmakers wrote. They called it, “a significant departure” from the committee’s “tradition of bipartisanship.”

Senate sets May date for NDAA debate to leapfrog House The Senate Armed Services Committee plans to mark up the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act the week of May 20, outpacing the House for the first time in years.

The bill would also bar any withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, which allows signatory nations to fly over each other’s territory to verify military movements and conduct arms control measures, unless Russia in materiel breach. For its role, the U.S. operates the OC-135B, an aging airframe that has struggled with maintenance.

In recent years, Republicans have accused Russia of being in violation of the treaty and used control of both chambers to limit funding for the treaty flights. The Trump administration has defended the treaty and the use of funds to upgrade U.S. sensors and aircraft.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The bill also proposes a ban on any development of the Conventional Prompt Global Strike Weapon, or CPGS, that is unique to one platform to encourage development of a ship-based weapon. The idea is to reduce the likelihood U.S. adversaries might misinterpret the launch of a missile with conventional warheads and conclude that the missiles carry nuclear weapons.

This category of weapons would allow the U.S. to strike targets anywhere on Earth in as little as an hour.