WASHINGTON ― The House Armed Services Committee’s bipartisan leaders said Wednesday they will act against Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan’s new restrictions on how the Pentagon tells Congress about international military operations.

HASC Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., and ranking member Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, said in statement Wednesday that they would use the annual defense policy bill to address the policy, which would "dramatically limit Congress’ ability to execute our constitutional prerogative.” News of the policy was first reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday.

“Congress oversees the Department of Defense; but with this new policy, the Department is overstepping its authority by presuming to determine what warrants legislative oversight,” Smith and Thornberry said. The Defense Department, led by Shanahan, “misunderstands the role and prerogatives of its committees of jurisdiction.”

For Shanahan, it looks like a rocky road to defense secretary Key Democrats are signaling that Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary who was informally nominated for the permanent role last week, will face tough questioning.

In a May 8 internal memo, Shanahan laid out the criteria for when Pentagon officials may provide congressional offices or committees information they request about operational plans and orders. It outlines a half-dozen guidelines through which military officials may share information with Congress.

The memo appears to have been inspired by concerns that lawmakers, who have security clearances, will not safeguard military plans. An unnamed defense official told the newspaper that the process in the memo was intended to provide more openness about Special Operations activities, not less.

Thornberry and Smith said the idea Congress is a security risk for classified information, “is both inexcusable and inaccurate.

“The Department is not in a position to evaluate Defense committees’ worthiness to receive classified information, nor characterize our ability to appropriately protect it,” the lawmakers said. “We intend to address this matter in the National Defense Authorization Act.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Air Force secretary defends clampdown on public engagements The Air Force’s top official on Tuesday stood behind a controversial decision to scale back media engagements while its public affairs apparatus goes through additional operational security training.

Reporters and watchdogs have been critical of decreasing transparency at the Pentagon, which began with then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, early in his tenure, restricting information about troop deployments.

May 31 will mark a year since the last time an on-camera briefing was held by a Pentagon spokesperson or defense secretary. Traditionally, spokespeople would hold on-camera briefings at least once a week.

One problem with the new policy is it lacks a carve out for protections under whistleblower laws, according to Irvin McCullough, a national security analyst for the Government Accountability Project. The concern is that the new policy could inhibit DoD’s employees from speaking out about misconduct.

His organization and the nonpartisan organization Open the Government reported the policy proposal to the Office of Special Counsel, the government agency charged with investigating and correcting violations of these laws.