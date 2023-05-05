WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense company, will streamline its space segment into three business lines focused on national security, commercial civil and strategic missile defense systems.

The reorganization of Lockheed Martin Space, which previous had five business lines, will better enable the Bethesda, Maryland-based company to “deliver 21st Century capabilities and pursue innovation, exploration and discovery missions.” it said in a statement.

“With an eye toward the future and building on our current business momentum, these changes position us to deliver end-to-end solutions for today’s mission demands and well into the future,” Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space, said in the May 4 statement.

The national security space business will be led by Vice President and General Manager Maria Demaree, who previously led the company’s internal Joint All-Domain Command and Control efforts.

Ranked the largest defense firm in the most recent Defense News Top 100 list, Lockheed is the prime contractor on U.S. Space Force programs across several mission areas, including GPS, missile warning and tracking and narrowband satellite communications.

The company recently established an innovation hub focused on rapid capability development called Ignite, and under the realignment it will also create a “Product Center” aimed at making the company’s systems more affordable. Former head of Lockheed’s space operations, Mike Patton, will lead the product center.

