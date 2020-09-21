Relativity Space wants to be the first company to launch an entirely 3D-printed rocket into orbit—it wants the Pentagon as a customer.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into things, there is a growing number of companies looking to provide small and medium launch services to the U.S. government. The establishment of the U.S. Space Force, Space Development Agency and U.S. Space Command in 2019 signaled the Pentagon’s ambitious plans for launching more and more payloads into space, and providing just a portion of those launches would prove lucrative to any company.

Will the small launch market survive COVID-19? The Pentagon has concerns The Space Force Acquisition Council is sending out a survey to industry to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the market and what the Department of Defense can do to support vulnerable sectors.

For Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs Josh Brost, Relativity Space stands out from the competition, bringing disruptive 3D printing technology to bear on the small launch sector.

“I chose to join Relativity really, because I saw just the incredible, incredible disruptive potential of their 3D printing,” he said. “You know, when I look at Relativity, I don’t see them just as another small launch company, although I think our small launch offering is amazing and going to really make a big difference in the market. I think our 3D printing tech, which both makes our small launch offering, but will also allow us to solve a lot of other problems within aerospace is really the kind of the killer differentiator between us and other launchers.”

Prior to joining Relativity, Josh worked at SpaceX for nine years, where he was responsible for the company’s government sales.

Even as the company works toward the launch of its first Terran One rocket in fall 2021, Relativity has worked to secure contracts in the commercial world. In June, the company announced it had secured a deal with Iridium Communications for six dedicated launches to low Earth orbit, with the first launch taking place no earlier than 2023. That same month, Relativity also announced a Right of Entry Agreement with the 30th Space Wing for development of rocket launch facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Recently, Brost and Relativity Space Co-Founder and CEO Tim Ellis spoke with C4ISRNET about how the company plans to win launch contracts with the U.S. government.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

C4ISRNET: How is Relatively Space approaching the U.S. defense and intelligence community launch market?

BROST: When it comes to defense launch space, we see ourselves as having really unique capabilities that are very important to national security launch. And we see the national security customer base as a really important long term customer for us. I think you know, that the main buyers of launch within the national security sector, you know, are the Air Force through their small launch group, the Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. But in addition to that, you do have [the National Reconnaissance Office] that buys some launches themselves directly, you’ve got the Space Development Agency that maybe buys launches directly as well as DARPA. We have existing relationships with with all of those different entities. And, you know, while we’re still in development, we have been bringing them along with our developments and getting them excited about what we’re doing differently.

If you look at what the spacecraft that are being developed by the Defense Department at this point in time, you’re seeing a really rapid growth in the interest and need for for smaller satellites that are offering more distributing capabilities. So you got the Space Development Agency working on their demonstrations, you have DARPA working on their demonstration of a whole new way of building resilient space architectures which are predicated on more smaller spacecraft.

And then if you look, again, on the way we’re building the launch vehicle, with the 3D printing, we’re gonna be able to go from raw materials flight in just 60 days, where normally it would take something like 18 months to two years to build a small launch vehicle.

One military space agency’s plan for 1,000 new satellites by 2026 The Space Development Agency plans to launch satellites in two-year installments, rapidly growing its footprint in LEO until it's operating nearly 1,000 satellites in 2026.

C4ISRNET: Can you give me some numbers around your pricing, to give us a little more perspective? I mean, how are you shaping up to what you see as the competition right now?

BROST: "We do post our launch vehicle price on our website. It’s $12 million for the full capability of Terran One. And that vehicle can take a little over 1250 kilograms to low Earth orbit. So that puts us at just under $10,000 per pound to orbit. In the small launch space, most or basically all of the other launch vehicles that are out there have lower capacity than us and most of them charge the same or more per mission. And so the math becomes pretty simple for the dollar per pound comparison.

C4ISRNET: What do you think is a healthy mix as far as what proportion of your business will be defense related as opposed to commercial launches? Say 10 years down the line—what’s the mix you’re looking for there?