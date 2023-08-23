WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this week awarded Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney more than $1 billion in contracts to buy parts and equipment for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced Lockheed received a $347 million firm fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract to procure F-35 helmet-mounted display systems for the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

And on Tuesday, the Navy awarded Lockheed another modification to a previously awarded contract, worth up to $607 million, to buy long-lead time materials, parts and components to build 173 F-35s for Foreign Military Sales customers and non-U.S. Defense Department participants.

The Pentagon on Monday also announced Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX — formerly known as Raytheon Technologies — had received a contract modification valued at more than $59 million to procure advanced long-lead time hardware for the F-35′s F135 engines. This contract will support all U.S. armed services flying the F-35, as well as FMS customers and non-U.S. Defense Department participants.

The Pentagon’s announcement on the helmet contract said Lockheed will carry out the work in Fort Worth, Texas, where the firm runs its main F-35 factory, and is expected to be done by December 2026.

Most of Lockheed’s work on the long-lead items for the F-35, or 59%, will also take place in Fort Worth, the Pentagon said. Other work will take place in El Segundo, California; Warton, England; Cameri, Italy; and other locations. Work on these long-lead items is expected to conclude in January 2028.

Pratt & Whitney will conduct its work on the F135 engine parts in East Hartford, Connecticut; Indianapolis, Indiana; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and other locations. More than a quarter of the work will take place at various locations outside the continental United States.

Lockheed’s long-lead item contract includes nearly $330 million from FMS customer funds, and more than $277 million in non-U.S. Defense Department participant funds.

Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting authority for all three deals.

