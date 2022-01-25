WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has approved the possible sale of a dozen C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and air defense radar systems to Egypt.

The C-130Js and related equipment that could be sold to Egypt are expected to cost about $2.2 billion, the State Department said in a Tuesday release announcing the Foreign Military Sale approval, and the radar systems and related equipment have an estimated cost of $355 million.

The department said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale Tuesday.

Egypt asked to buy 12 Lockheed Martin-made C-130Js, each installed with four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D turboprop engines, as well as a dozen spare engines; GPS navigation systems; identification transponders; missile warning systems; countermeasure systems; and more.

Egypt wants to buy three SPS-48 land-based radar systems, spares, motor generators, repeaters, radomes and other equipment, the State Department said. L3Harris Surveillance Systems of Van Nuys, California, would be the principal contractor in this sale.

The State Department said selling Egypt these airplanes and equipment will benefit the U.S. by helping a key ally in the Middle East improve its own security, and help it better detect air threats. Egypt already operates SPS-48 radars, so the State Department expects it won’t have a problem adopting the new radars into its armed forces.

Selling the C-130Js would help Egypt airlift supplies, equipment and people to better support its forces on missions such as border security and anti-terrorism, respond to internal security threats, and provide humanitarian aid, the department added. The C-130s would also be used for maritime patrol as well as search and rescue missions.

