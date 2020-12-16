WASHINGTON — In Star Wars, Luke Skywalker destroys the Death Star with the adorable, wisecracking droid R2-D2 in the back of his X-Wing, helping to navigate and fix the ship in real time.

Now, the U.S. Air Force has its own Artoo — called, well, Artuμ — an artificial intelligence system that flew onboard a Lockheed Martin U-2 for the first time on Dec. 15 and was given control of the spyplane’s radar and sensor systems.

On a reconnaissance training mission conducted out of Beale Air Force Base in California, ARTUµ was tasked with finding adversary missile launchers during a simulated missile strike and was fully responsible for sensor employment and tactical navigation after takeoff, the Air Force said in a news release.

The human U-2 pilot, referred only by the callsign “Vudu” for security reasons, concentrated on finding enemy aircraft, and shared the use of the radar with the AI copilot.

“Like any pilot, Artuμ (even the real R2-D2) has strengths and weaknesses,” Air Force acquisition executive Will Roper tweeted in an announcement of the news. “Understanding them to prep both humans and AI for a new era of algorithmic warfare is our next imperative step. We either become sci-fi or become history.”

ARTUµ was created by the U-2 Federal Laboratory, which in October successfully updated the U-2′s software while it was flying — a first for the U.S. military. The event was made possible by deploying Kubernetes, an open-source containerized method for automating software updates.

Artuμ is based on a gaming algorithm known as µZero, which has been used to beat human players in chess and Go, explained Roper in an op-ed on Popular Mechanics. The U-2 FedLab specially trained the AI copilot to manipulate the U-2′s sensor suite during “over half a million” computer simulated missions, according to the Air Force.

“With no pilot override, ARTUµ made final calls on devoting the radar to missile hunting versus self-protection,” Roper wrote.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Although ARTUµ was developed to take away from the pilot workload in a U-2, it could be modified for use by other combat planes, the service said.