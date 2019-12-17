Although North Korea has continued tests of short-range ballistic missiles, the country halted nuclear and long-range missiles tests in 2017 in the wake of diplomatic talks with the United States. But unless those discussions bear fruit before the end of the year, North Korea will send a cryptic “Christmas gift” to the United States, the country has warned.

“What I would expect is some kind of long-range ballistic missile would be the ‘gift,’” Gen. Charles Q. Brown, head of Pacific Air Forces, told reporters on Dec. 17.“Does it come on Christmas Eve? Does it come on Christmas Day? Does it come after the new year? One of my responsibilities is to pay attention to that.”

When pressed on what form a long-range missile test could take, Brown acknowledged that it was also possible that the end of 2019 could pass without a major launch by the North Koreas — even if North Korea quietly decides to end its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile tests.

Brown declined to say whether the U.S. military has noticed an uptick of movement around North Korean launch sites or if it had any indications of what kind of missile could be used. However, he noted that North Korea has already publicly acknowledged test activity at launch sites in recent days.

“There’s a pattern that you see with the North Koreans,” he said. “Their rhetoric precedes activity, which precedes a launch.”

If diplomatic efforts fall apart, the Air Force will be ready with military options to deter North Korean activities, Brown said, although he did not elaborate what could be on the table.

“There’s a lot of stuff we did in 2017 that we can dust off fairly quickly and be ready to use," he said.

At that time, the United States beefed up its presence of “strategic assets” near the Korean peninsula with bombers, stealth aircraft, submarines or aircraft carriers.

Brown was also asked about the future of exercises with South Korea, which have been intermittent since talks with North Korea began. In November, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that a military air exercise with South Korea known as Vigilant Ace had been indefinitely postponed in the hopes of bringing North Korea to the table to negotiate denuclearization.

While Brown said that the decision to resume exercises with South Korea rests with leaders above him, he noted that he is not currently worried about readiness at the tactical level.