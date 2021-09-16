President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to nominate Nickolas Guertin to serve as director of operational test and evaluation at the Department of Defense.

Guertin is a senior software systems engineer at Carnegie Mellon University with both military and civilian experience in areas like submarine operations weapons testing, combat management and cyber-physical systems.

The White House also said Biden will nominate current acting DoD chief information officer, John Sherman, to take up the permanent post.

Jessie Bur covers federal IT and management.