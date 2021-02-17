WASHINGTON ― Former U.S. Air Force acquisitions chief Will Roper has joined strategic advisory firm Pallas Advisors, the company announced Tuesday.

A champion of emerging technologies, Roper led efforts to bring commercial technologies into the military through the AFWERX and SpaceWERX initiatives. He also oversaw the development and first flight of a future fighter demonstrator and advocated for the Advanced Battle Management System as an “internet of things” to connect military platforms. Roper left the Air Force in mid-January.

“Dr. Roper is widely viewed as one of the Department’s most innovative leaders in recent years and we are excited to welcome him to Pallas Advisors,” Tony DeMartino, a founding partner of the firm, said in a statement. “He is well-versed in the challenges our clients face, and will add immense value to our mission.”