This event took place on May 13, 2021.
Senior military officials have begun to embrace the idea that a sensor anywhere in the world could connect to a shooter at any time. But achieving this will require a series of old and new technologies, skills and proficiencies. In this discussion, we discussed why all domain operations have become imperative, the capabilities necessary to make this work, and how the Defense Department can move from how it operates today to the future these leaders describe.
Guest Speakers:
- LTG Daniel Karbler, Commanding General, USASMDC
- Mike Rothstein, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Air Dominance Weapon Systems, Missiles & Fire Control, Lockheed Martin