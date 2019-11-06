WASHINGTON — The fear of a year-long continuing resolution looms as Congress struggles to reach a budget deal and for the U.S. Army that means many of its major modernization efforts won’t get off the ground in fiscal year 2020.

Schedule delays will likely erode the Army’s ambitious plan to field a fully modernized force by 2028 in order to maintain capability overmatch with peer adversaries Russia and China.

What risks is the US Army taking to prep for future warfare? With the Army acknowledging it can no longer squander modernization in favor of being prepared for a fight today, the service will assume some readiness risk as it devotes more resources to modernization priorities.

The Defense Department is already funded at FY19 levels until Nov. 21, when Congress must either pass a budget or extend the CR longer, and based on certain political sticking points, it’s possible the a budget deal may not be reached for the entire fiscal year.

If the Army has to stick to FY19 spending levels for an entire year, it won’t be able to begin 79 new start programs, which amount of $1.9 billion in planned investment, according to a detailed list of impacts to the service the Army sent to Defense News upon request.

Additionally, the service wouldn’t be able to increase planned production for 37 programs totaling $1.6 billion.

The Army would also not be able to spend $1.9 billion on 46 new military construction projects or $2.8 billion in operations and maintenance efforts or an additional half a billion dollars on military personnel obligations.

“Severe impacts” are expected in all six of the service’s major modernization priorities, the Army notes in the document, particularly the inability to procure the Army’s interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system, a delay in the procurement and development of the Land-Based Hypersonic Missile and a delay in the development related to the Next-Generation Combat Vehicle.

A CR for an entire year would prevent $3.5 billion in procurement and research, development, test and evaluation modernization efforts. A total of $1.1 billion directly affect modernization efforts being executed by cross-functional teams within Army Futures Command.

Under the service’s top priority, Long-Range Precision Fires, the Army wouldn’t be able to stick to its current acquisition strategy for the Extended Range Cannon Artillery system or its Precision Strike Missile intended to replace the Army Tactical Missile System.

The Army would also experience delays in development of its Mobile Medium Range Missile, which requires $20 million or its Strategic Long-Range Cannon, which needs $91.8 million.

Contract awards for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle expected in the spring would be delayed as well, which might be considered a blessing in disguise as only bid turned up for the competition last month. The CR buys the Army some time to try and figure out a way forward that restores competition to the effort.

The Army’s plans to procure a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft becomes risky under an extended CR as well. The service had planned to award two contracts in the spring to competitively build and fly prototypes.

The service’s network modernization is also threatened to include efforts to integrate defensive cyber operations.

Efforts to develop Assured Position Navigation and Timing capability will be postponed because it needs an additional $42.5 million to proceed with the current fielding to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and rotational Armored Brigade Combat Teams in Europe.

The service’s Individual Visual Augmentation System procurement will be delayed by at least six months to a year.

The Army would also be unable to begin procurement of its Common Robotic System-Individual or the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport robotic vehicle.

And procuring the Army’s critical command and control system for missile defense - the Integrated Battle Command System — has already been an uphill struggle marred with delays, but its procurement will see further delays under a year-long CR.

If Congress is unable to reach a deal within the first six months of the fiscal year, the Army will see impacts to 31 production increases to include 15 UH-60 Mike-model Black Hawk helicopters valued at $247 million and upgrades to the Stryker combat vehicle fleet. The Army wouldn’t be able to upgrade 70 Strykers without the $258 million it needs on top of FY19 funding levels.

And as the Army attempts to increase its munition procurement and build up its stockpile depleted through operations in the Middle East, the service won’t be able to buy additional munitions worth a total of $87.8 million. Production capacities will be constrained at the Army’s arsenals.

A full-year CR would prevent the production of seven Victor-model Black Hawk valued at $21.1 million and the production of 1,752 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems at a total of $253.3 million and $253.8 million for a total of 2,803 Hellfire missiles.

Sentinel radar upgrades would also be delayed affecting the modification of eight radars totaling $57.4 million.

Under a year-long CR, active components and entitlements will be reduced by $597 million unless authorities for bonuses and special pay are enacted in CR legislation.

“This impact slows accessions and hampers recruiting and retention incentives,” the Army’s document states. “Maintaining a competitive overall compensation package ensure the long-term viability of the all-volunteer force.”

A year-long CR would also prevent the award of 4,400 new family and single soldier dwellings at $132 million and would delay major maintenance and repair for up to 269 Army family housing units for a total of $69 million.

The inability to properly fund military personnel cuts at the heart of Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville’s number one priority which is people.