WASHINGTON — The congressionally mandated continuing resolution forcing the U.S. Defense Department to work with the budget levels of last fiscal year means the Army will experience delays in a number of projects. An Army document dated Oct. 2 says the service won’t be able to start five new procurement programs and 12 new research and development efforts, and the CR would stall out planned production rate increases for fiscal 2020.

The Army’s funding request for FY20 prioritizes new modernization programs as the service ramps up plans to phase out existing systems and field new capabilities. The current CR is set to expire Nov. 21, but there’s only a short window between then and the Thanksgiving recess to reach a budget deal, or extend the CR again.

The five procurement programs — $151.3 million in total — are expected to start in the first quarter of FY20. They are:

Prefabricated relocatable buildings: $77 million

Common Robotic System: $30.4 million

Mounted hub (Assured-Position, Navigation and Timing): $30 million

Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport: $8.8 million

Anti-jam antenna (A-PNT): $5.1 million

The 12 new research, development, test and evaluation efforts, which make up $467.3 million in funding, are:

Next Generation Combat Vehicle: $378.4 million

Mobile Medium-Range Missile (new cruise missile): $20 million

Electronic warfare technology maturation: $18 million

Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System alternate warhead: $11.6 million

Enabling Med Cap to Support Dispersed OPS Adv Tech (data-driven, intelligent and autonomous combat evacuation medical capability): $1.8 million

Standoff Volcano Obstacle (mine dispenser) $13 million

.50-caliber all-purpose tactical cartridge: $4.2 million

Mobile howitzer: $8.2 million

Shoulder-launched munitions: $4.1 million

Soldier precision targeting devices (Soldier Lethality): $1.5 million

Autonomous mobility technology (NGCV): $2 million

Manned-unmanned teaming platform enabler (NGCV): $4.5 million

Under a CR, the Army would likely be unable to increase production on a number of its platforms, totaling $1.9 billion:

UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter: $1.5 billion

Joint Assault Bridge: $205 million

M872 (34-ton semitrailer): $76.3 million

Air Soldier System: $48.2 million

Man Transportable Robotic System: $36.3 million

Armament repair shop set: $22.8 million

Metal working and machining shop set: $15.7 million

Maintenance supply equipment: $5.6 million

Tactical server infrastructure: $5.5 million

Common Robotic System-Individual: $2.3 million