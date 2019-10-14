WASHINGTON — The congressionally mandated continuing resolution forcing the U.S. Defense Department to work with the budget levels of last fiscal year means the Army will experience delays in a number of projects. An Army document dated Oct. 2 says the service won’t be able to start five new procurement programs and 12 new research and development efforts, and the CR would stall out planned production rate increases for fiscal 2020.
The Army’s funding request for FY20 prioritizes new modernization programs as the service ramps up plans to phase out existing systems and field new capabilities. The current CR is set to expire Nov. 21, but there’s only a short window between then and the Thanksgiving recess to reach a budget deal, or extend the CR again.
The five procurement programs — $151.3 million in total — are expected to start in the first quarter of FY20. They are:
- Prefabricated relocatable buildings: $77 million
- Common Robotic System: $30.4 million
- Mounted hub (Assured-Position, Navigation and Timing): $30 million
- Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport: $8.8 million
- Anti-jam antenna (A-PNT): $5.1 million
The 12 new research, development, test and evaluation efforts, which make up $467.3 million in funding, are:
- Next Generation Combat Vehicle: $378.4 million
- Mobile Medium-Range Missile (new cruise missile): $20 million
- Electronic warfare technology maturation: $18 million
- Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System alternate warhead: $11.6 million
- Enabling Med Cap to Support Dispersed OPS Adv Tech (data-driven, intelligent and autonomous combat evacuation medical capability): $1.8 million
- Standoff Volcano Obstacle (mine dispenser) $13 million
- .50-caliber all-purpose tactical cartridge: $4.2 million
- Mobile howitzer: $8.2 million
- Shoulder-launched munitions: $4.1 million
- Soldier precision targeting devices (Soldier Lethality): $1.5 million
- Autonomous mobility technology (NGCV): $2 million
- Manned-unmanned teaming platform enabler (NGCV): $4.5 million
Under a CR, the Army would likely be unable to increase production on a number of its platforms, totaling $1.9 billion:
- UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter: $1.5 billion
- Joint Assault Bridge: $205 million
- M872 (34-ton semitrailer): $76.3 million
- Air Soldier System: $48.2 million
- Man Transportable Robotic System: $36.3 million
- Armament repair shop set: $22.8 million
- Metal working and machining shop set: $15.7 million
- Maintenance supply equipment: $5.6 million
- Tactical server infrastructure: $5.5 million
- Common Robotic System-Individual: $2.3 million
Comments