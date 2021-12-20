Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

Taliban fighters check the cockpit of a damaged Afghan Air Force helicopter at a hangar at the airport in Kabul on Sept. 14, 2021. Once the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s airfield in Kandahar in August, it didn’t take long for photos to appear on social media showing militants posing with military helicopters, including American-made Black Hawks and Soviet-made Mi-17s. (Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)