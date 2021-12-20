Image 1 of 10
Taliban fighters check the cockpit of a damaged Afghan Air Force helicopter at a hangar at the airport in Kabul on Sept. 14, 2021. Once the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s airfield in Kandahar in August, it didn’t take long for photos to appear on social media showing militants posing with military helicopters, including American-made Black Hawks and Soviet-made Mi-17s. (Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)
Taliban weapons seizures, aircraft competitions and Chinese military modernization projects: Here are the top stories from the year. (And click here to see what made the 2020 list!)
The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?
Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.
Lockheed aeronautics chief Michele Evans has died
Evans has led Lockheed's largest business unit since 2018.
Raytheon CEO: Air Force may not be able to afford new F-35 engine
The proposed adaptive engine for the F-35A is intended to deliver better fuel efficiency and thrust by using a third stream of air.
Could Britain stop Argentina from buying the JF-17 warplane?
The fourth-generation JF-17 is jointly developed and produced by China’s Chengdu Aerospace Corporation and the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.
By Usman Ansari