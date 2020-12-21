Secretive aircraft, tension with Turkey and warship problems: Here are the top stories from the year. (And click here to see what made the 2019 list!)
The US Air Force has built and flown a mysterious full-scale prototype of its future fighter jet
Does this give the Next Generation Air Dominance program more momentum, or does it open it up to more scrutiny?
It’s official: US Air Force to buy Turkish F-35s
A $862 million contract modification gives another 14 F-35As to the U.S. Air Force ... including some Turkish jets.
Destroyers left behind: US Navy cancels plans to extend service lives of its workhorse DDGs
The Navy is killing a plan to add 10 years to the hull life of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
US Navy’s top officer reveals grim new details of the damage to Bonhomme Richard
Fire and flooding left 11 of 14 decks damaged.
Another littoral combat ship breaks down on deployment
It's the latest in a string of reliability issues that have plagued the LCS since its introduction to the fleet.
Esper’s dark vision for US-China conflict makes war more likely
If Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s grim vision becomes reality, American troops may soon be fighting China, embarking on a new and far larger conflict that would make Afghanistan look like child’s play.
The Pentagon will have to live with limits on F-35’s supersonic flights
The Navy's and Marine Corps' versions of the F-35 will have restrictions on how long they can fly at supersonic speeds because of a risk of damage to the tail section.
Pentagon awards contracts to design mobile nuclear reactor
The Department of Defense has two parallel nuclear reactor programs underway, one for domestic use, one for use abroad.
Indonesia says it wants to buy Austria’s entire Typhoon fighter fleet
Indonesia’s interest in the fleet comes two weeks after the surprise announcement that the U.S. State Department cleared the country to buy the Bell-Boeing MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft.
Nearly 4 years after commissioning, the US Navy is about to get a fully working stealth destroyer
The combat system for the Navy's first stealth destroyer is expected to be completed within days, four years after the ship was commissioned.
