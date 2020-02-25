NEW DELHI — U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that India has signed a deal to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced military equipment, including helicopters.

The announcement comes as the president visits with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Asian nation.

Trump also said the two leaders made progress on what he describes as a “comprehensive trade deal" after bilateral talks.

Modi, meanwhile, said the two had a productive exchange on issues including defense cooperation, energy and technology, adding that talks will continue.