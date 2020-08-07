WASHINGTON — Support is growing both in Congress and in the Pentagon to pursue a Hawaii-based ballistic missile defense radar that the Missile Defense Agency did not include in its fiscal 2021 funding request.

Previous MDA budget requests in FY19 and FY20 asked for funding for the discriminating radar as well as another somewhere else in the Pacific. The plan in FY19 was to field the Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii by FY23, which meant military construction would have taken place beginning in FY21. Then in FY20, MDA requested $247.7 million for the radar. Lockheed Martin received an award to develop the radar in December 2018.

But in FY21, funding for both the Hawaiian radar and the Pacific radar was missing in the request. MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill said, in February at the time the request was released, the agency had decided to hit the brakes on its plans to set up the radars in the Pacific and was instead planning to take a new look at the sensor architecture in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region to figure out what is necessary to handle emerging threats.

Hill noted that the area is covered by a forward-deployed AN/TPY-2 radar in Hawaii as well as the deployable Sea-Based X-Band (SBX) radar. Additionally, Aegis ships with their radars are mobile and can be repositioned as appropriate as an answer for handling threats in the near term, he added.

Yet, over the summer, the Hawaiian radar gained traction in Congress with funding support in the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee’s version of the FY21 defense spending bill and the Senate Armed Services Committee’s version of the defense policy bill.

The HAC-D injected $133 million to pursue the homeland defense radar in Hawaii and the SASC add in $162 million to continue HDR-H radar development. The SASC also included language that essentially reminded the Pentagon that HDR-H was a response to a mandate in the FY18 National Defense Authorization Act to improve ballistic missile defense threat coverage of Hawaii.

The HDR-H was also listed as an unfunded requirement for FY21 by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The SASC also directed the MDA to provide an updated plan that accounts for delays related to finding a site in Hawaii and notes that it expects the Pentagon to fund the program in subsequent budget requests.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

During a presentation at the virtually held Space and Missile Defense Symposium Aug. 4, Hill showed a slide listing focus areas for the agency in FY21 that included the currently unfunded radar, third from the top of the list.

Hill said “the potential for getting a radar onto Hawaii as part of another major sensor, allows us to have that launch-all-the-way-to-intercept view out in a very large ocean area in the Pacific.”

The HDR-H is categorized as a focus area for MDA “because if the Department decides to move forward with HDR-H, then the HDR-H will be deployed as part of the U.S. homeland defense architecture against long-range threats,” Mark Wright, MDA spokesman, told Defense News in an August 6 statement.