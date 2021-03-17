WASHINGTON — Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville said, if the budget top line in future years either stays the same or falls, he doesn’t see the service’s end-strength numbers dropping, but he also doesn’t see them growing.

“When it comes to what chiefs have to grapple with in a budget, it’s end-strength and structure, it’s readiness and it’s modernization. Those are the three kind of big resource buckets we have,” McConville said at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Next virtual symposium March 16.

“On the end-strength and structure, I don’t see us growing at the rate I would like to grow in the end-strength. In fact, we are probably going to flatten out end-strength where we are right now.”

The troop count is about 486,000 in the active force and a little over a million in the total force, which McConville noted is the same size force the Army had on 9/11.

“We don’t want to make it any smaller,” he added, “I would like to make it bigger, but what we have to do is prioritize and I’ve got to make sure the Army is ready to fight today.”

The service wants to grow the force to more than 500,000 active-duty soldiers by 2028, with a current plan of adding 1,000 to 1,5000 soldiers per year. But there’s no way flat budgets ahead will be enough for the service to both grow the force and modernize it.

McCarthy: Without budget growth, Army heads toward ‘collision course’ The Army may have to reconsider its end-strength and global presence in addition to cuts to current fleet procurement accounts if it doesn't get a bigger budget in the next few years, the service's secretary said.

The Army is taking a hard look at readiness, McConville said, and that includes looking for ways to train the forces effectively using less money.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

One of things the service has begun doing is focusing on smaller unit training, which is less expensive, McConville said. “So if you get more readiness out of doing small unit level training and then your Combat Training Centers to get the higher level of training, we might be able to be more efficient with the money that we spend on readiness,” he said.

Inflection point: Army wrestles to strike balance between current and future capability At some point soon, the Army will have to make difficult decisions on how long legacy weapon systems and planned upgrades for those capabilities can — or should — carry the service into the future.

Army leaders have been adamant that they will not use modernization as the bill payer for readiness again, which it has historically done, because the need to transform the force has become too critical and many of the modernization efforts are already deep into development and prototyping efforts.

“I believe that we must modernize the Army,” McConville said. “Every 40 years the Army needs to transform. It did in 1940. It did in 1980 and we’re in 2020 right now. I think I owe it to my successors that I have the Army on a good path to transformation and we will see many of the systems we’re talking about getting fielded in 2023.”

If the Army takes deeper cuts in future years, it could mean some modernization priorities would take a hit to save the most critical future capabilities in development.

“I believe we’ll look at continuing to fully resource selected [cross-functional team] efforts that are deemed especially critical even under a significant top-line reduction,” Lt. Gen. James Pasquarette, the Army’s G-8 chief, said last fall.

Cross-functional teams manage each of the service’s top modernization priorities under Army Futures Command, the four-star command set up just a few years ago to modernize the force.

Pasquarette said he couldn’t share what those critical programs would be and added that, at this point, Army leadership doesn’t know. But Army Futures Command chief Gen. Mike Murray “will be intimately, personally involved” in a review of priorities, “if it gets to that point, with the Army leadership. I’m the guy that has some thoughts and recommendations, who would adjust the resources in response to those decisions,” he said.

The Army has already gone through two-and-a-half years of deep budget scrubs through its “night court” process, which seeks to find funding areas in the budget that don’t align with the National Defense Strategy and the service’s modernization efforts, and moves those dollars into accounts that meet its priorities.

In the Army’s first night court, the chief, secretary, vice chief and undersecretary presided over decisions — big and small, easy and tough — for roughly 600 programs, shifting $33 billion from programs across the fiscal 2020 through FY24 five-year plan.

In FY20, the Army invested $8.6 billion in modernization efforts and, across the next five years, is investing a total of $57 billion, a 137 percent increase from the previous year’s five-year plan.