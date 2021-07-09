WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force is aiming to make a digital twin of the F-16, hoping to cut down the time and money it takes to sustain its most prolific fighter.

Over the next four years, the Air Force will pluck two F-16s from the boneyard, disassemble them and use “digital engineering” to create an exact digital replica of the airframe and many of its major subsystems. The twin will allow the service to simulate future wear on the aircraft, maintenance and upgrades, as well as provide a path for the service to find new manufacturing sources for F-16 parts.

Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) will create the digital twin for a projected total cost of $27 million. The service intends to award a $19 million contract for the first phase of the effort by September, an AFMC spokesman said in response to questions from Defense News.

“Our goal is to create a full scale 3D model of the aircraft, with the exception of the engine,” said 1st Lt. Connor Crandall, the program manager within the F-16 program office who will oversee the digital twin effort. “The data will be used to help address future parts obsolescence, and mitigate supply chain risks because we won’t have to rely on legacy manufacturing sources and processes. We’ll have the 3D models, and designs that we can send to the manufacturers we choose.”

Lockheed Martin, the original manufacturer of the F-16, will receive access to the digital models in exchange for providing models and technical expertise as a subcontractor to NIAR, the AFMC spokesman said.

The 1970′s era F-16 makes up the largest part of the Air Force’s fighter inventory, with more than 1,000 jets in service.

The F-16 isn’t typically thought of a problem child in terms of fleet readiness, as its mission capability rates have held steady in the low 70 percent range over the past several years. However, the Government Accountability Office has noted that — because of the aircraft’s advancing age and continued difficulties in sustaining the aircraft — the F-16 program did not meet annual mission capable goals from 2011 to 2019.

“Some F-16 aircraft are operating beyond their expected service life with maintenance and supply challenges,” the GAO stated in a November 2020 report. “Planned actions to mitigate these challenges include extending the service life of the aircraft, identifying all parts that need to be replaced during the inspection phase of maintenance, and identifying alternate vendors for parts.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The service has already identified two F-16s — currently in storage at the “boneyard” run by 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. — that will be transferred to Wichita and disassembled.

From there, NIAR will identify and catalogue each part, strip all paint and sealants from components, and then scanned by a high fidelity laser scanner, the AFMC spokesman said. After NIAR creates a digital model of each part using the scanned data and original engineering models, it will assemble those parts together, creating a digital version of the aircraft.

Although the Air Force will not create a twin of the F-16′s engine, it plans on modeling a number of systems that typically require frequent maintenance, such as the fighter’s environmental control, hydraulic and fuel systems.

Having a digital environment where engineers can simulate different ways to update and repair the jet will ultimately help save money by helping maintainers eliminate ideas that are difficult or impossible to implement, said Capt. Jamee Boyer, an F-16 structural engineer.

“With a 3D model, we can model different solutions in a virtual environment and see if they work, before having maintainers remove parts that may not need to be removed,” Boyer said. “Consequently, this would reduce maintenance workload, provide an innovative tool for engineers, and prevent aircraft being removed from the flying schedule.”

The two F-16s disassembled during the effort will not return to service, the AFMC spokesman said. Instead, the service plans on using those parts to sustain other F-16s.

The Air Force is using digital engineering to build new systems like the Boeing T-7 training jet and Northrop Grumman’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent from the ground up, but it has also found it can create digital models of portions of legacy aircraft to help make sustainment more efficient, Darlene Costello, the acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisitions, logistics and sustainment, said Thursday at a Potomac Officers Club event.

For example, to re-wing the A-10 Warthog, the service made a digital model of a portion of the aircraft. For the B-52 engine replacement program, it modeled the engines, the interfaces, and the engine’s integration with the bomber.