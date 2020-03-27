WASHINGTON—The Space Force will pay $378 million to replace the computer hardware in Raytheon’s troubled Operational Control System after the original provider was sold to a Chinese company.

The program, called OCX, was initially going to use hardware from the IBM x86 product line in the building of next-generation GPS ground stations, the Space and Missile System Center said in a Friday news release. However, that product line is being sold to Chinese-owned Lenovo in August 2022 — a purchase approved in 2014 by the Committee on Foreign Investment, the U.S. government agency that reviews international investment in U.S. companies.

The Air Force has already done some work to identify the replacement for the IBM hardware. In 2017, it started a hardware trade study with U.S. vendors, selecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise for a pilot program that called for the company to replace hardware in 17 external monitoring stations and four ground antenna sites, according to SMC.

However, SMC said it chose to wait on funding new hardware until now so that it could focus on OCX’s other technical issues — even though it also acknowledged that it will lead to schedule delays.

“At the time of the sale, the government identified [the sale] as a major impact to OCX by creating an unacceptable cyber risk,” SMC noted. However, the Air Force waited to execute the hardware replacement because of ongoing software development issues, which led to spiraling cost overruns and a Nunn McCurdy breach in 2016.

The service ultimately decided against canceling the program and moved forward with a plan to develop OCX software using more agile DevOps methodologies. Raytheon competed the software for the program last year, said SMC commander Lt. Gen. Thompson.

“As Raytheon continues to track to their contractual commitments, addressing the unsupportable IBM cyber security risk is prudent to do pre-system delivery to the government,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Gabriele, SMC’s OCX materiel leader. “Although this government-directed change will impact the Raytheon schedule, the government is holding Raytheon accountable to deliver qualified software prior to integrating on the HPE platform and deploying to operational sites.”

SMC did not disclose exactly how the schedule would be impacted.