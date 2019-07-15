“We still can’t get his name right.”

On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the paper’s recent interview with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., and an Afghanistan war veteran. Despite being a relative unknown in April, he has risen near the top of a crowded field of challengers to President Donald Trump.

The pair also discuss House Democrats passing their draft of the annual defense authorization bill over Republican objections and the upcoming confirmation hearing for Defense Secretary nominee Mark Esper this week.

They also debate ideas for new naming rules of military bases following a move to block future installations from getting monikers connected to the Confederacy.