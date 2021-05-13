WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s first full budget request, including long-awaited details about the Pentagon, will be released May 27, the White House announced today.

The administration announced in early April that the fiscal 2022 budget request asks for $753 billion in national security funding, including $715 billion for the Defense Department. Further details were omitted during the release of the so-called “skinny budget,” a process common for new administrations who need extra time to build out their first budget request.

The budget request is not expected to include reliable numbers for the Future Years Defense Program, or FYDP, projections. It is expected the budget request will feature attempts to divest existing systems, something Congress often moves to reverse during the markup process.