WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Southern Command on Tuesday appeared to find a receptive audience to his requests for greater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in the next budget.

Adm. Craig Faller, who will retire as SOUTHCOM head later this year, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that his command receives less than one percent of the Pentagon’s ISR capability.

While he acknowledged that every COCOM wants more ISR, Faller said that he can only meet 20 percent of his current ISR needs, with the majority of that actually being supplied through a partnership with Customs and Border Patrol, part of the Department of Homeland Security.

That lack of capability “will significantly challenge our ability to understand the threats of all types in the hemisphere. Intelligence drives everything,” Faller testified. “A significant amount of a movement of transnational criminal organizations, our understanding of what are our competitors are up to — Russia, China, Iran. A lot gets left on the table that is contributing to this violence that’s driving instability here in the United States and in our partner nations.”

At various points during the hearing, Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla, Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Angus King, I-Maine, Kevin Cramer, R-ND and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., all expressed concern about how a lack of ISR, which Faller indicated impacts his ability to interdict smugglers of drugs and people, as well as track activity from Cuba and Venezuela.

Inhofe, the top Republican on the committee, described SOUTHCOM’s capabilities as “not adequate,” while King indicated he would push to increase SOUTHCOM’s resourcing during budget negotiations this summer.

“That’s within our control,” King said. “That’s a matter of allocation and resources and I hope this committee can bring some pressure on the administration to allocate adequate resources for ISR and for interdiction, because we’re not even interdicting the drug shipments we know about, let alone finding ones that additional ISR could provide. So, that’s something that I hope this committee can work on.”

However, getting any part of the department’s budget to increase might be a challenge. The budget is expected to be flat, with no growth to account for inflation — a situation the Pentagon has described in the past as effectively a cut.

After his testimony, Faller visited the Pentagon briefing room and acknowledged the budget realities may provide a challenge, noting “I’ll just say that prioritization is important and it’s hard and the Pentagon has a solid process for that, and no one’s ever satisfied, given the global threats and demands on the level of resources to do our job.”

Faller noted that SOUTHCOM is particularly interested in what he terms “21st century tradecraft,” or non-traditional ISR — capabilities that are less about aircraft in the sky and more about using software in smarter ways.

When “we think about ISR, we think about big wing stuff, P-8s and big MQ-9 drones. That’s important, but also important that we leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning for all the data that’s out there, that’s available in the open source,” Faller said. “We’ve had a couple pilot programs in the past year that if converted to programs of record or were embraced more broadly show great promise, as we think about data and information to build the kind of all-domain awareness that we need.”

Asked specifically if that means that the regional command doesn’t need hardware in the sky, however, Faller was quick to not physical assets are still important.