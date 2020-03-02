WASHINGTON — Elaine McCusker, the nominee to be comptroller of the department of defense, has had her nomination killed by the White House.

Defense News confirmed the news, first reported by Politico, that the senate has been informed the nomination has been withdrawn.

In early February, the New York Post reported that McCusker’s nomination was doomed, based on concerns she raised about suspending defense funding to Ukraine in 2019; that delay became the seed of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump. A nomination process would require her to testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which could open her up to on-record questions about those concerns.

Following the Post report, both DoD officials and SASC chairman Jim Inhofe cast doubt on the news. At a Feb. 19 press briefing, Pentagon public affairs head Jonathan Hoffman said McCusker is “still the president’s nominee... I’ve not seen anything additional that would lead me to believe that that is a reality.”

A career civil servant, McCusker has served as acting comptroller for just over a year, since David Norquist was tapped to serve as deputy defense secretary. She played a critical role in the department’s audit process, as well as the development of the FY20 and FY21 budgets. She has remained a respected figure within the department. Whether McCusker will remain in her confirmed role as deputy comptroller is not immediately clear.