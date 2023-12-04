WASHINGTON — This year saw the continuation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, renewed conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, and escalating tension between China and the Philippines.

So what comes next?

This edition of Defense News’ Outlook project offers several forecasts for the year ahead. It includes interviews, essays and forward-looking articles, plus an infographic that details major U.S. defense contracts on the horizon.

The authors and interviewees cover some of the most significant issues, including the civil war in Yemen, the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the state of America’s workforce and more.

Radha Plumb, the Pentagon’s deputy undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, is focused on expanding the department’s suppliers at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, Russia is digging in for a long war in Ukraine by ramping up production within its own defense-industrial base, according to two analysts with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The West must follow suit, they say.

Similarly, it’s up to likeminded nations to work together, lest the international rules-based order fall apart, Lithuania’s defense minister argues in his essay.

And then there’s the matter of Sino-U.S. relations. Rep. Mike Gallagher, who chairs a House panel focused on China, tells Defense News deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific region should be the priority, closely followed by support for Ukraine and Israel.

For its part, Australia is focused on regional security, although its minister for the domestic defense industry says the nation must prepare for the possibility of war — yet another in 2024.

These commentaries and more are available here.

