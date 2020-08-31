WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy’s new ship-to-shore connectors are coming off the production lines, with the second being delivered last week, Naval Sea Systems Command announced Friday.

The new air-cushioned landing craft built by Textron replaces the current generation, adding payload capacity and range.

The landing craft air cushion vehicles are designed to operate from the well decks of amphibious ships and the expeditionary transfer docks as well as from expeditionary sea bases.

There are 12 of the new ship-to-shore connectors in production at Textron Systems’ New Orleans, Louisiana, shipyard.