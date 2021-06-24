WASHINGTON — Bell’s future vertical lift technology demonstrator – the V-280 Valor tiltrotor – has finished its flying career, according to a June 24 company announcement.

The demonstrator was built for the U.S. Army Joint Multi-Role technology demonstrator program and flew for the first time in December 2017. It has spent the last three-and-half years proving out the service’s requirements for a Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft.

The service continued flying the demonstrator beyond the JMR program in a two phased competitive demonstration and risk reduction effort.

Bell will continue into the second phase of the risk reduction effort “to provide initial preliminary designs for major subsystems and the conceptual weapons system, based on data-proven performance that ensures transformational capabilities will be delivered in line with the Army’s schedule,” the company said in its statement.

The Army is close to releasing its request for proposals for FLRAA that will kick off the official program of record. Bell is expected to compete against a Sikorsky-Boeing team that has also been flying a JMR technology demonstrator – the SB-1 Defiant coaxial helicopter.

The service is on a path to procure two new vertical lift aircraft by 2030, pursuing a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) in addition to FLRAA. Bell and Sikorsky are competing against one another in the FARA competition as well and both are building aircraft for a first flight in fiscal 2022.

And while Bell’s first V-280 technology demonstrator is retiring, the technology and lessons learned from the first aircraft will live on in the company’s solution that will be submitted for the FLRAA competition.

Over the demonstration and risk reduction phase, the V-280 flew more than 214 hours and proved out low-speed agility and long-range cruise capabilities and reach a maximum 305 knots cruising speed. The Army’s threshold requirement is expected to be in the 230 to 250 knots range for the FLRAA program of record.

Five Army experimental test pilots have flown the V-280 over 15 sorties, according to the company statement. And the company has taken feedback from Army pilots, mechanics and infantry squads to help inform its design plans.

Also through the V-280 program, Bell provided “extensive” data explaining how its aircraft, through the incorporation of a modular open systems approach, brings efficiency to a future program.

“We have come a long way since we started our journey eight years ago. We made commitments, we safely executed our program on time, and we validated our performance claims and the accuracy of our digital models through flight demonstrations,” Ryan Ehinger, Bell’s vice president and program director for FLRAA, said in the statement. “Ultimately, the Army doesn’t send warfighters into battle riding in the back of digital models and so we thought it was important to bring that physical proof,” he said.