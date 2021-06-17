WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is set to begin development and integration of a high-power microwave capability to take out small drone threats beginning in fiscal 2022, according to budget justification documents released with the FY22 request.

The service plans to spend over $50 million in FY22 to develop technology to counter small drones and is working jointly across the services to establish an enduring architecture of solutions to address the threat.

The Defense Department established the Army-led Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Office, or JCO, almost two years ago, laying out a path for how it will develop a system to counter-small UAS and establishing an interim group of systems to be used as a bridge to the enduring capability.

Specifically, the Army is budgeting $18.73 million in FY22 to develop, integrate and test new technologies that could be worked into a solution to include high-power microwave capability, which could contribute to taking out not just singular drone threats but entire swarms.

Already underway is an effort to integrate low-collateral effects interceptors into an enduring counter-sUAS system, but other defeat mechanisms will be developed and incorporated into the architecture.

The Army plans to conduct a development phase to establish a high-power microwave capability from FY22 through the second quarter of FY23, according to a timeline laid out in the documents.

Prototyping for an HPM Ground Increment I effort will run through FY22 and a system test will be conducted in the first quarter of FY23 followed by a prototype delivery in the third quarter of FY23.

The Army is also planning to field an HPM capability to destroy drone swarms as part of its Indirect Fires Protection Capability system that will defend fixed sites against UAS, cruise missiles and rockets, artillery and mortars and is teaming with the Air Force to develop it. The Air Force has been in charge of the research and development work and the Army is supplying the funding to build prototypes.

The weapon, THOR — or Tactical High Power Operational Responder — was demonstrated at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, in February this year and the Army is planning to conduct field-testing as early as FY24.

On the low-collateral effects interceptor front, the Army is set to begin integration and testing of a solution starting in the fourth quarter of FY21 and ending in the third quarter of FY22. Final integration will wrap up in the first quarter of FY23 and the capability will transition to production in the second quarter of FY23, budget documents lay out.

Three vendors — Boeing-owned Aurora Flight Sciences, Elta North America and Xtend — demonstrated low-collateral effects capabilities at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, earlier this year. The demonstration is the first in a series of events, likely to take place twice a year, where the joint force will examine solutions that fill current capability gaps and are ready for transition into fielded systems.