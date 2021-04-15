WASHINGTON — The deadline to submit a bid to compete in a preliminary design phase for the Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) is April 16, but it marks not the time to put pencils down, but rather the time to pick them up.

Companies that have officially announced bid submissions or intentions to compete are prime defense contractors General Dynamics Land Systems, BAE Systems and a Rheinmetall North America-led team to include Raytheon, Textron and L3Harris.

Oshkosh Defense has also submitted a bid as a prime contractor and is partnering with leading South Korean defense company Hanwha, sources familiar with the effort have confirmed to Defense News.

Other bid announcements could surface as the deadline looms including from small businesses.

A year and a half ago, the Army received just one physical bid sample from GDLS by its set deadline in October 2019. Defense News broke the news that the only other entry — the Lynx 41 from a Rheinmetall and Raytheon team — was disqualified because it wasn’t delivered to Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, on time.

But the writing was already on the wall that the OMFV’s development schedule and requirements had doomed the program when BAE Systems, which manufactures the Bradley, bowed out of the competition months before the deadline.

Instead of moving forward with just one option, the Army canceled its OMFV competition, and took a step back to come up with a plan that would better foster a robust competition over a more reasonable timeline.

The Army not only dropped the plan to require a physical bid sample at the outset, it instead mapped out a five-phased effort that begins with an initial design phase then moves into a detailed design phase, followed by prototyping, testing and production.

The designs will inform the Abbreviated-Concept Development Document (A-CDD) expected to be published in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

“One of the neat elements of this initial phase of the program is that the Army isn’t asking us for the answer,” Don Kotchman, GDLS’ general manager, told Defense News in an April 15 interview.

“The Army is asking us how are we going to approach developing the answer,” he said.

Whoever is selected, Kotchman added, will be chosen because the Army likes the approach for its” adaptability, flexibility, robustness.”

The service will choose five prime contractor teams to design rough digital prototypes. The Army will then award up to three contracts for a detailed design and prototype phase that will include options for low-rate initial production. One vendor will be selected to go into production.

While it was widely believed BAE Systems would submit a bid, the company waited until April 15 to make it official. The company said in a statement that it would be teaming with Elbit Systems and others.

The announcement comes as no surprise since BAE said in October 2020 that it would team with Elbit on combat vehicle technology without stating explicitly that it would team up on OMFV.

GDLS is assembling its team and has already brought Silicon Valley-based Applied Intuition and Simi Valley, California-based Aerovironment on board. Applied Intuition is a company focused on autonomy and simulated vehicle development.

“The approach that General Dynamics Land Systems has taken to execute this is to find innovative partners who are really focused on the transformative capabilities that [the Army] is looking for in OMFV,” Kotchman said. “It really deals with the intellectual underpinnings of artificial intelligence, data management, sensor integration kinds of things so that regardless of eventual hardware approach, the ability for our offering to adapt, synthesize and deliver capability is enhanced.”

Rheinmetall NA and its Raytheon, Textron and L3Harris team has been vocal of its plans to bid.

L3 Technologies is the most recent addition to the team and came out April 14 with the news of its teaming agreement with Rheinmetall NA to jointly develop OMFV.

L3Harris will provide vehicle mission systems, cybersecurity and its modular open systems approach for the Lynx, a company statement reads.

“We have a long history providing similar support to multiple platforms using our MOSA approach for mission systems and electronic warfare,” James Gear, vice president for L3Harris’ domestic business development, said in the statement. “We look forward to working with American Rheinmetall Vehicles to further expand into the ground defense vehicle market.”

The service plans to spend $4.6 billion from fiscal 2022 through FY26 on OMFV so it is turning to industry input earlier and more than ever.

Following the concept design phase, the Army will move into a detailed design phase that will be executed over the course of FY23 and FY24.

The prototyping phase will begin in fY25 and vehicle testing will begin in FY26 and wrap up in FY27 with a production decision planned for the fourth quarter of FY27. Full-rate production is expected to begin in the second quarter of FY30.

In parallel to the concept design phase, the Army will develop an open architecture for OMFV.

An open architecture has risen to the top of the OMFV planner’s list of required capability, particularly after seeing the need to be networked with other capabilities across the battlefield and at the forward edge at Project Convergence at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, over the summer.