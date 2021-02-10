WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency awarded Perspecta a major IT contract to provide managed services for its globally dispersed network infrastructure.

The contract, called Global Content Delivery Service II, is worth up to about $201.5 million and has a three-year base period with three one-year options, the department announced Feb. 9. Perspecta will provide the department with content delivery, network optimization and information assurance services.

The work will happen at current and future government data centers in the U.S. and abroad, according to the Pentagon’s announcement. The Global Content Delivery System II follows the first iteration of the contract, called GCDS I, which went to Hewlett Packard. The department’s Global Content Delivery System is critical to the Pentagon’s Defense Information System Network, directing and securing DoD internet traffic.

The statement of work from the June 2020 RFP states that DISA’s new approach to web traffic delivery represents “a fundamental paradigm shift from providing platform centric applications to platform independent, web-enabled, Net-centric services that require the support of a ubiquitous network environment, that meet the requirements of the end users, and which are highly available, secure, and reliable.”