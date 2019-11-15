Tech Data has opened a cyber range in Tempe, Arizona, to provide an environment for testing security technologies and training to prevent, detect and respond to simulated cyberthreats, the company said in a Wednesday news release.

The company said the facility was built in response to a growing sense of urgency for cybersecurity threat preparedness. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, 3.5 million cybersecurity positions will be unfilled by 2021, and that skills gap continues to grow.

“To help address these issues in an ever-changing marketplace, the Tech Data Cyber Range will immerse users in a ‘safe’ environment," Tech Data’s release said.

The cyber range will serve as a place for Tech Data’s vendor partners to test and demonstrate technologies to their customers to build on cybersecurity solutions and mitigate cyberthreats, the company said.