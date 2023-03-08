WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to Japan for E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, according to a statement Tuesday from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Northrop Grumman, which makes the airborne early warning and control aircraft, will serve as the prime contractor for the nearly $1.4 billion deal. Along with logistics and technical support services, the possible sale includes APY-9 radars and AN/AYK-27 integrated navigation control and display systems already installed in the aircraft.

Now that the agency has notified Congress, the value and quantity of materiel could change while negotiations are underway.

“The proposed sale will improve Japan’s ability to effectively provide homeland defense utilizing an AEW&C capability. Japan will use the E-2D AHE aircraft to provide AEW&C situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region and to augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C fleet,” the statement read.

The announcement comes as Japan seeks to increase its military spending. In December, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked his Cabinet to secure funds to double military spending to 2% of gross domestic product. Later that month, Tokyo released three major national security documents, with the National Security Strategy calling for counterstrike capabilities in response to missile threats from China and North Korea.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. agency approved the possible sale of 250 Javelin FGM-148F missiles jointly made by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies. Canberra would purchase the missiles and related equipment for about $60.2 million. The value and quantity could still change during negotiations.

Canberra plans to use the missiles to increases its anti-armore capabilities.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific,” the agency said in its statement. “The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region.”

Canberra joins other security partners recently approved for Javelin sales from the United States. Last month, the State Department approved a possible sale of 600 missiles to the United Kingdom, a fellow member of the AUKUS trilateral security pact. Under the pact, the two countries will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

In October, Australia drew the ire of China when reports said the country would host six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers at Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, where the United States is building dedicated facilities for the aircraft.

Zamone “Z” Perez is a rapid response reporter and podcast producer at Defense News and Military Times. He previously worked at Foreign Policy and Ufahamu Africa. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he researched international ethics and atrocity prevention in his thesis. He can be found on Twitter @zamoneperez.