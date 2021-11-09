Dubai Airshow Amid a decline in aerospace sector revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers hope the event will contribute to the industry’s recovery and shape its future. Talks over tech agreements. Debates about system integration. Concerns over cooperation with China and Russia. These are some of the pressure points involved in negotiations between the UAE and the U.S. over an F-35 deal. “The question is, over the horizon capability to do what?” former Air Combat Command head Hawk Carlisle said. “There’s a lot of stuff that still has to be worked out.” We're right to celebrate the success of Blue Flag 2021. But given the growing threats, we should already begin working on urgent next steps. The United States wants "visible guarantees" about tech and data security, the head of the U.S. State Department's political military bureau said at Dubai Airshow this week. VIDEOS Aerospace Industries Association CEO Eric Fanning explains why U.S. companies choose to participate in the Dubai Airshow. More Stories The general counsel of the U.S. Air Force says in this commentary that the country must change how it does business to stay ahead of Russia and China. The United Arab Emirates will operate a domestically produced military plane for the first time. Rostec's head of international cooperation touts Russian weapons as the U.S. urges partner nations to buy American. The order could be worth $1 billion, but the UAE and Saab have yet to arrive at a formal signed agreement. For Saab, the GlobalEye’s showcase in Dubai is a chance to celebrate the program’s fast pace. The announcement marks the beginning of increased involvement by Boeing in the program formerly known as KC-390. The head of Boeing's defense business says the structure of the Air Force's competition played a bigger role than the leak to competitor Northrop Grumman. The UAE and the U.S. will not be discussing the F-35 at this year's Dubai Airshow. "When a missile or a UAV is in route from Iran, can we agree that is not the time to start reconciling past grievances," Gen. Dave Goldfein told international air chiefs in Dubai. About two months have passed since the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities by drone swarms and low-altitude cruise missiles. What steps has the country taken to bolster its defenses? In an exclusive interview, the deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs discusses light-attack aircraft, F-35 exports and more. The E-4B Nightwatch hangar, once submerged in water, is now capable of hosting about 50 percent of necessary maintenance operations. Why aren't we hearing more about the UAE as a potential customer for the F-35? The UAE wants 10 of the cargo helicopters at an estimated cost of $830.3 million. Load More