WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has realigned one of its contracting offices to better link cyber and intelligence activities.

The move is part of the service’s effort to mature its new information warfare command, 16th Air Force, which combines cyber, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, information operations and weather under the same roof.

The organization’s commander, Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, realigned the cyber contracting mission of the 688th Cyberspace Wing to the Air Combat Command Acquisition Management Integration Center, which previously solely focused on ISR contracts, according to a July 31 news release. AMIC is to deliver all ISR- and cyber-related contracts on behalf of 16th Air Force.

The realignment is designed to more closely fuse cyber and ISR activities, “creating a one stop shop under a unified director,” the release said.

“For the Numbered Air Force to stay on the cutting edge of technological developments, it is imperative to have the continued integration of innovation and expertise from industry partners,” said Timothy Applegate, director of AMIC. “Our direct engagement with businesses through industry days and their access to our small business offices will provide the support and guidance they need to thrive.”

The Air Force, in a yearslong reorganization of cyber and information warfare activities, has sought to more closely tie together its ISR and cyber enterprises. This began with adding cyber effects operations to the duties of the deputy chief of staff for ISR, and was followed by the creation of 16th Air Force in October.