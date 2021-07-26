WASHINGTON ― Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday swore in the newest assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security, Ely Ratner, who is one of the latest of President Joe Biden’s Pentagon nominees to receive Senate approval.

Ratner, a former deputy national security adviser to Biden who’s been leading the Pentagon’s China Task Force, was sworn in aboard an Air Force E-4B on Austin’s trip to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Senate confirmed Ratner and the following Pentagon nominations by unanimous consent on July 22. The move represents partial progress, as a number of national security nominees were being held by Republican and Democratic senators.

Heidi Shyu, to be undersecretary of defense for research and engineering

Shawn Skelly, to be an assistant secretary of defense

Meredith Berger, to be assistant Navy secretary

Gina Ortiz Jones, to be undersecretary of the Air Force

Caroline Grass, to be Pentagon general counsel

“These deeply qualified public servants represent decades of combined expertise and leadership in national security and defense policy, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve the country at this critical time,” Austin said in a statement over the weekend.