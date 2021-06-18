WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force sent the fifth GPS III satellite into orbit June 17, launching from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellite will now travel to its orbit 12,550 miles above the earth’s surface with its onboard liquid apogee engine, where it will go through two weeks of on orbit testing and checkout. It is expected to enter operational use in a few months.

This was the first National Security Space Launch to use a reusable booster, saving the government $64.5 million according to the Space Force.

“Today’s launch culminated our work to use previously-flown hardware for NSSL missions,” said Walter Lauderdale, who leads the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Falcon work. “Our partnership with SpaceX enabled us to complete this huge milestone well in advance of our first Phase 2 NSSL launch, enhancing flexibility and resiliency for National Security Space missions.”

US Space Force launches fourth GPS III satellite The satellite was launched into orbit using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Space Force officials also hailed the event as further progress in its ability to quickly launch new satellites into orbit.

“The launch of GPS III SV05 is a testament to SMC’s ability to rapidly and safely deliver new capabilities on orbit. This successful launch occurred just seven months after SV04 and the team worked concurrent operations between both SVs during the dynamic situation presented by COVID-19,” said Cordell DeLaPena, Jr., the program executive officer for SMC’s Space Production Corps. “At SMC, we are proud to deliver our fifth GPS III satellite and will continue to operate at an accelerated pace to meet the demands of our users.”

The Lockheed Martin-built GPS III satellites offer advanced capabilities over their predecessors, offering three times as much accuracy and eight times the anti-jamming capability. GPS III satellites can transmit M-Code, a more secure anti-jamming positioning signal for military use. The fifth GPS III satellite is the 24th space vehicle in the constellation that is enabled with M-Code and the last one needed to achieve full operational capability for the space segment.