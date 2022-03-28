ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish state-controlled firm claims it has developed a supersonic target drone, which is undergoing flight testing.

Turkish Aerospace Industries said in a promotion booklet that the supersonic drone is part of the SIMSEK High Speed Target Drone Project. TAI has also developed algorithms and payloads under the program.

A company official said the drone will be used in electronic assault, electronic support and decoy missions.

The 3-meter-long drone, now undergoing flight testing, features a mini-turbojet engine that helps it fly at least as fast as Mach 1.

The target drone will be launched from TAI’s other drones, the Anka and the Aksungur, as well as from other aerial assets. It will be controlled by Anka and Aksungur ground stations.

Burak Ege Bekdil is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News. He has written for Hurriyet Daily News, and worked as Ankara bureau chief for Dow Jones Newswires and CNBC-e television. He is also a fellow at the Middle East Forum and regularly writes for the Middle East Quarterly and Gatestone Institute.