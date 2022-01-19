Sightline Media publications continue to lead the way in reporting on the challenges facing military men and women.

The latest example is an article from the Army Times reporting on the suicides of four members of the Texas National Guard since they were deployed months ago to the U.S.-Mexico border. The article was cited by the New York Times in its reporting on the mission and the challenges it is creating for National Guard troops.

The Army Times article dug into not only the suicides, but the political motivation behind Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to send the National Guard to the border. Abbott has been criticized for making that decision in response to accusations from primary challenger Allen West, a former Army officer who was forced to retire after torturing an Iraqi detainee in 2003.

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Featherston, who was with the Texas National Guard until his retirement on Nov. 30, 2021, described the political considerations as “common knowledge around the office,” and detailed low morale, lack of purpose and a failure to meet soldiers’ needs during the deployment.

The full Army Times article can be read here. The New York Times article can be read here.