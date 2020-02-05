WASHINGTON — The Defense Department on Monday submitted a plan to Congress on the initial structure of the Space Force, but many of the details of the service’s structure still need to be hammered out.

A big focus of the plan, which was signed by Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett on Feb. 3, is ensuring that the Space Force stands up with as little bureaucratic bloat and added cost as possible. For example, Space Force headquarters will be comprised of less than 800 billets, down from the initial estimate of about 1,000 positions, according to the plan, which was obtained by Defense News.

In terms of headquarters structure, the plan calls for the creation of the Vice Chief of Space Operations, who will support Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond by serving on the Joint Requirements Oversight Council and fulfilling other key roles. Barrett will recommend a general officer for the vice chief position, the plan states, but President Donald Trump must formally nominate the official, who would be confirmed by the Senate.

The plan also lays out an initial office of the Chief of Space Operations, which includes three directorates for human capital and logistics; operations, cyber and intelligence; and plans, programs, requirements and analysis.

Patricia Mulcahy, a senior executive, has already been assigned as the director for human capital and logistics. Meanwhile, Barrett is actively identifying two three-stars who would be nominated to lead the other directorates, Lt. Gen. David Thompson, vice commander of the Space Force, said during a Feb. 5 briefing of the plan to reporters.

“You can anticipate probably in the near term, we might start [seeing those nominations],” he said.

However, the plan leaves much to be determined in the future, including a final organizational design.

“The [office of the CSO] has already presented initial headquarters design options to the CSO, and he downselected to a focused range of options, including agile and lean structures and innovative organizational models,” the plan states. “The SECAF and CSO ae projected to make a final decision on end-state Space Force organizational design by May 1, 2020.”

A separate report on the Space Force Total Force Management Plan on March 19 will detail how the service intends to incorporate National Guard and reserve components.

The Space Alternative Acquisition Report, due on March 31, will delve into how to best streamline the acquisition functions currently performed by the Space and Missile Systems Center, Space Development Agency, Space Rapid Capabilities office and other organizations responsible for procuring space tech.

The Space Acquisition Council, which will hold its first meeting in late February, will also help delineate the future roles and responsibilities of those organizations.

Other Space Force moves

To help inform the decisions about the wider structure of the Space Force — including how to organize space units — the service held an exercise in January, where around 100 space professionals evaluated different design concepts.

“This establishment of the Space Force offers an historic opportunity to take a fresh look at how DoD is organized for, and conducts space operations in a distinct warfighting domain,” the plan states. “Fielded space forces will be realigned around a new set of mission competencies and mission areas such as space electronic warfare, orbital warfare, space battle management, and space access and sustainment.”

The exercise led to the establishment of a Space Training and Readiness Command, which will be responsible for “growing a cadre of space warfighting professionals” and generating space-centric doctrine and training.