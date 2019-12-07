SIMI VALLEY, California — The biggest threat posed by Russia and China lies in advancements in space capabilities, said the Air Force chief during a panel at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

Gen. David Goldfein joined the chiefs from the three other services on stage at the forum, all of whom acknowledged threats posed by both Russia and China across the various domains. However, they acknowledged that an increased focus on military anchored by a strong economy enable China to advance more quickly and with more sophistication.

“Russia is a rather dangerous threat because it’s an economy in decline and the demographics are challenging for the president,” Vladimir Putin, Goldfein said. “We’ve seen his actions when he finds himself” in that position. “But China is the face of the threat. China has the economy."

All systems ‘Go’: How China plans to control space In order to understand China's military approach to space, look to the ancient board game of Go, says the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

In terms of space specifically, the threat lies not only in China’s increased domain awareness, he said, but the capabilities that the country is fielding. China has been building up its anti-satellite weapons since 2007 to include kinetic weapons, jamming devices that can block GPS or satellite communications, and ground-based lasers. China has also built up its own space capabilities, and will boast the largest GPS-like system in space by 2020, said Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley in November. He also noted that China conducted more space-oriented operations in 2018 than any other nation and possesses 250 military, civilian and commercial satellites in orbit — second only to the U.S..

Goldfein pointed to three priorities for space investments during the panel.

First, “we have to defend what we have. At the same time we need to transition to defendable architecture. But it’s not good enough to take punches in the ring. At some point you have to punch back. And third, we need to transition our force into a warfighting force” from one that for years dealt with a domain that Goldfein described as “relatively benign.”

The Air Force chief referenced findings of wargames that the Air Force has conducted in the space realm, among which was the 13th Schriever Wargame at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama in September. In that wargame scenario, the year was 2029 and the U.S. Air Force Space Command examined the integration activities of multiple agencies associated with space systems and services.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“In every wargame we determined that if you move first in space, you’re not guaranteed to win. But if you move second, you’re likely to lose,” Goldfein said.

Beyond space, Gen. David Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, pointed to China’s pivot to the sea as a primary threat that has already forced a shift in how the joint force addresses security in Asia.