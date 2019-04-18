William Conley, director of electronic warfare with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, will headline the 2019 C4ISRNET Conference as a keynote speaker.

The event will be held June 6 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View in Arlington, Virginia.

In addition, a keynote panel, one of six sessions throughout the day, will touch on best practices in the areas of integrated communications and information exchange in hostile environments. This panel will include Army brass such as Joseph Welch, who serves as the deputy at Program Executive Officer for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical Command, Control, Communications Tactical (PEO C3T) and Col. Rob Ryan, deputy director of the Army’s network cross functional team.

The panel will lead into a full day of discussion on the latest tactics and technology in mobility, command and control, communications, cyber, unmanned systems and sensors, networks and geospatial intelligence.

Another focus area of interest for military and industry leadership will be battlefield denial of service—namely, what happens if an adversary cuts off spectrum for effective communications. This panel will be led by Army Col. Nicholas Kioutas, who is responsible for managing positioning, navigation and timing with PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensor (IEW&S). Michael Zatman, assistant director for fully networked command, control and communications in the Pentagon’s Office of Research and Engineering, will join him.

Army Col. Troy Crosby, a project manager at PEO C3T, and will also appear on a panel, speaking on the integrated battlefield. Centered on future wars, this panel will delve into how military leaders can seamlessly communicate across air, land and sea through management of space and cyber capabilities.

An additional panel will focus on data or information-processing, especially with the rise of artificial intelligence. Helmed by Rob Monto, lead of the emerging technologies office, which is part of the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, this discussion seeks to answer questions about how military and industry leaders can parse data to make rapid decisions, while mitigating the ethical and strategic implications that come with any new technology.

The conference, which extends through the late afternoon, will also feature panels on rapid innovation and the space renaissance. To register, visit c4isrconf.com.